Save more than $400 on this refurbished 2016 iPad Pro

TL;DR: Get in the tablet game with this refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7", now just $170.99 for a limited time. It will change the way you work and play online, and it comes in a tiny compact package that makes portability a-must.

Whether you spend a lot of time traveling or commuting on public transit, a tablet is a great tool to stay connected. And right now, you can get a refurbished 2016 Apple iPad Pro 9.7" plus accessories for more than $400 off.

The iPad Pro is both a pioneer and the pinnacle of tablet technology and while this 2016 model may be a bit dated, it doesn't compromise on power and convenience. The 9.7" Retina display tablet features an Apple A9X processor that allows seamless multitasking and supports high-energy computing like streaming or working in very large spreadsheets.

iPad Pro 9.7 Review

With 32GB of onboard storage, you'll have the space for your most important files, making them readily accessible whether you're working on the go or you're just relaxing at home after a long day. It's a perfect support for hybrid or remote work thanks to the 12MP iSight/5MP FaceTime HD cameras and built-in stereo speakers and dual microphones allowing you to videoconference with ease. It runs for up to ten hours of battery life on a single charge and offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 to keep you connected to the internet and your peripheral devices when you need them.

With this deal, you'll get the Grade B refurbished tablet, as well as a tempered glass, snap-on case, and Lightning cable to give your investment some extra protection.

Work smarter, not harder with a new-to-you tablet. For a limited time, you can get a refurbished 2016 Apple iPad Pro 9.7" plus accessories just $170.99 (reg. $599).

StackSocial prices subject to change