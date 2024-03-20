Save nearly $50 off this pen with a built-in camera and audio recorder

TL;DR: Through March 24, you can grab the iSpyPen PRO, a pen with a built-in camera and audio recorder, on sale for only $149.97.

Always wished you could be as cool as James Bond? That's probably impossible, but this iSpyPen PRO, on sale for nearly $50 off, can get you pretty close.

You likely already use your phone's camera or voice memo tool to document meeting details or record your thoughts on a whim, but this iSpyPen practically simplifies that process. You just whip it out, and its discreet design won't attract unwanted attention. Through March 24, you can get your hands on this nifty pen for only $149.97, no coupon needed.

Featured on WFLA News Channel, Fox, NBC, iHeartRadio, and more, the iSpyPen Pro is a camera pen that makes short work of recording virtually anything. It may be small, but it comes equipped with a 1920x1080 full HD resolution camera, delivering image and video quality on par with mobile devices. This allows for high-quality, shareable content, with the option to add timestamps.

iSpyPen Pro - Top Ranked Spy Pen Camera

Remarkably, this pen packs 128GB of storage, giving you plenty of headroom for photos and footage. To illustrate, 128GB equates to around 35,000 photos and roughly 24 hours of video. All content is stored in the pen for 24 hours at a time, and with a 75-minute battery life, you'll have no problem using it for extended periods.

If photography or videography isn't your primary concern, the iSpyPen PRO can also function as a standalone audio recorder. It has an indicator light that notifies you when it has started recording and then shuts off afterward. When you're ready for playback, all you need to do is plug it into a USB port and connect it to any device, whether a phone, tablet, or computer.

Oh, and it goes without saying that it also works as an actual ballpoint pen.

Formerly retailing for $198, you can grab the iSpyPen PRO for only $149.97 through March 24, 11:59 PM PT, no coupon necessary.

