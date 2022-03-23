How maximizing your Apple devices could increase profits

Collectively, humans spend a lot of energy constructing ways to be more productive, like with the recent trend of experimenting with shorter work weeks . While everybody loves a long weekend, areas like device management warrant more attention.

Apple devices are some of the most commonly used in the world, and companies will often build their workflow across their collection of iPads, iPhones, and Macs. Making all of those devices easy to use for employees, accessible, and in sync with one another can fill the schedule of entire IT departments. For small-to-medium sized businesses with small or nonexistent IT departments, Jamf Now is the perfect Apple device management solution.

A Mobile Device Management (MDM) software, Jamf Now can remotely connect, manage, and protect your team of Apple users, their devices, and the services that come with it all. Don’t worry if you can’t source a team of IT specialists — you can sign up for an account and help fill some of those needs with Jamf Now.

Jamf Now also has a 4.8/5 star rating on Capterra. The best way to see the savings and quality of service that makes this MDM provider so popular is to try it out for yourself .