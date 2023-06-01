Get these highly-rated wireless earbuds at $59.97 for Father's Day

TL;DR: The JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds are a perfect blend of quality and affordability at only $59.97, just in time for Father's Day.

The right earbuds are essential for obtaining an immersive listening experience, whether for work or play. Rated 4 out of 5 stars by verified buyers, the popular JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds deliver JBL Signature Sound with supreme comfort.

With their impressive sound that provides exceptional quality wherever you go, the earbuds generate a music-listening experience catered to you. Whether listening to a top workout playlist, cranking out the latest audiobook, or playing study music during that all-nighter, the earbuds seamlessly connect to any device via Bluetooth and provide an improved connection with a more wireless range.

JBL's admirable Active Noise Canceling technology blocks unwanted noises for a distraction-free zone, allowing for total concentration. On the other hand, the headset's TalkThru and Ambient Aware technology create a safe and fully immersive experience that minimizes unwanted background noises instantly without blocking out your surroundings. The earbuds are versatile, leaving users to enjoy the audio in peace or keeping them aware while on the move.

Carefully designed with comfort in mind, the earbuds come with a feather-light construction and various-sized ear tips that allow for all-day wear. With a fantastic built-in rechargeable battery that lasts 21 hours of combined playback and Qi-compatible wireless charging, the device can be quickly re-powered when the time comes. Plus, the headphones are sweat and water-resistant, allowing for carefree listening no matter the weather conditions or workout intensity.

For a limited time, the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale for just $59.97 for Father's Day. Grab this deal today and bring quality sound and performance to the father figure in your life. But don't wait too long, the offer ends June 11 at 11:59 PM PT, and you'll need to order by June 5 to have it shipped in time for the big day.

Prices subject to change