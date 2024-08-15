Here's how to find your lost keys every time

TL;DR: If you lose your keys often, get the KeySmart® Air 5-Key & Apple AirTag Organizer which holds five keys and an AirTag.

Losing keys can disrupt even the most organized routines, but with a KeySmart® Air Key and Apple AirTag Organizer, you can track your keys wherever they end up. This AirTag keychain holds 5 keys and is on sale for just $14.99 (reg. $19).

Track your keychain from your iPhone

The KeySmart® is an elegant solution to an annoying problem. While the KeySmart may seem unassuming, it's a significant improvement over a standard AirTag keychain. Rather than just adding a sleeve for your AirTag and a means to attach it to an existing keychain, the KeySmart actually is your keychain. It can securely hold five keys and one AirTag within a robust liquid silicone rubber shell. The advantage here is clear: your keys and AirTag are inseparable, eliminating the concern of tracking your keys only to find a lone AirTag instead.

Another benefit of the silicone construction is its ability to reduce noise: no more jingling keys in your pocket. Attaching additional accessories like as a car fob is effortless with the included carabiner. If the five-key capacity feels limiting, simply attach the rest of your keys to the carabiner and reserve the KeySmart for the keys you absolutely cannot afford to lose.

Lost keys can turn up anywhere, and it's not always dry. However, the KeySmart® has a water-resistant AirTag housing to provide extra protection and keep your keys safe and locatable. Assembling the KeySmart is a quick process that doesn’t require any tools; simply snap it together with your five keys in the center and your AirTag nestled in its designated slot. Keep in mind that the Apple AirTag is sold separately.

Get a KeySmart® Air 5-Key and Apple AirTag Organizer on sale for $14.99.

