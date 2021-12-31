This Kickstarter-funded smart levitating lamp is now an extra 20% off

The proper lighting is crucial to make your space feel comfortable. The Gravita Levitating Smart Lamp brings the ambiance you crave into any room with ease. Best yet, it's further price-dropped for our second Cyber Week Sale.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and created with a minimalist approach in mind, the Gravita Levitating Smart Lamp will fit discreetly into any space, all while being completely wireless and charging your devices simultaneously. With a touch-activated design, the innovative lamp turns on and off with a single touch to the base and comes with a built-in Hi-Fi Bluetooth 5.2 speaker that produces impressive sound when paired with your favorite device — at home or in the office.

Featuring an energy-efficient Edison LED bulb that will last for 20 years or 50,000 hours worth, the lamp levitates in thin air while casting a relaxing glow wherever it's placed. The bulb is also shock-resistant, automatically attaching to its magnetic upper base in case of blackouts or an accidental knock-over occurs. With a 1700k temperature brightness, the lamp will not distress or strain your eyes while working or relaxing — you'll always be on point with the perfect lighting for any occasion.

Measuring in at just 15.5" tall, boasting a high-quality aluminum, wood, and steel construction, and dust, water, and shock-resistance, the sustainable lamp will not damage its surroundings and fits perfectly with any home decor aesthetic. Not to mention, it's a great conversation starter for when you have guests over for dinner or holiday gatherings.

Regularly priced at $134, the Gravita Levitating Smart Lamp is now further discounted for the second Cyber Week Sale to only $71.99 with code CYBER20. Bring wireless and innovative lighting into your home or gift it to your tech-loving family member. But hurry, this offer is available for a limited time only.

Prices subject to change.