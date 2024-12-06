Give the gift of nostalgia this holiday season with a Kodak scanner

Know someone who’s been meaning to go through their old photo slides or negatives? The Kodak Slide N Scan for $164.97 through December 8 is a fantastic way to digitize those cherished moments and share them for years to come.

This compact yet powerful device transforms 35mm, 126, and 110 film slides and negatives into high-quality JPEG files. Unlike some scanners that require a complicated setup, the Slide N Scan offers a user-friendly experience, complete with a 5-inch LCD screen for previewing and editing. It also saves files directly to an SD card, so there’s no need to wrestle with computers or extra software.

KODAK Slide N SCAN Film and Slide Scanner with Large 5” LCD Screen, Convert Digital Photos

For added versatility, adapters are included to accommodate a variety of film types, ensuring no memory is left behind. Want to relive those moments on a big screen? The built-in HDMI output connects easily to a TV for family viewing sessions — ideal for sharing holiday memories.

Perfect for parents, grandparents, or anyone in love with nostalgia, this scanner simplifies a daunting task and makes digitizing old photos a joy. It’s not just a gift; it’s an experience that brings family history into the digital age.

Give the gift of lasting memories this season.

Priced at $164.97 until 11:59pm Pacific on December 8, the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner is a thoughtful holiday pick for anyone who values preserving their past.

StackSocial prices subject to change

