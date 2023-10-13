Turn memories into digital magic with this Kodak scanner for under $170

TL;DR: The Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner effortlessly transforms old slides and films into high-resolution digital treasures for timeless enjoyment, and during our Fall Deal Days it’s on sale for only $169.97 (reg. $224.99).

In the world of nostalgia, where every photograph tells a story, the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner is your time-traveling companion. Bring your photos back to life with this dash of modern technology.

During our Fall Deal Days, this powerhouse of memory-preservation is further reduced to only $169.97, but only until 11:59 p.m. on October 15, 2023. Use coupon code KODAK to ensure you get the best price.

Talk about a resolution revolution! Boasting a 14MP image sensor this scanner works its digital wizardry to enhance your black and white negatives and/or your 50mm slides to a massive 22 megapixels! It's a one-way ticket to resurrecting your most precious mementos in glorious digital form. Not only that, but it hands you the reins to edit and convert these gems, so you can craft them to perfection.

Its large and vibrant 5" LCD display turns the act of watching old memories into a cinematic experience. Your past comes roaring back to life with vivid colors and crisp details, all at your fingertips. It connects effortlessly to your TV, PC, or Mac, transforming your living room (or wherever you choose to share your stories) into a nostalgia-filled theater, a gallery of cherished moments, a time capsule of pure emotion.

Rated an impressive 4.4/5 stars on Amazon, the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner is a piece of cake to use. Thanks to the quick-feeding tray technology, you can easily load your slides and films. No more fumbling around; just smooth, hassle-free operation.

KODAK Slide N SCAN Film and Slide Scanner with Large 5” LCD Screen, Convert Digital Photos

This scanner is your ultimate weapon against the fading of memories. With its astounding 14MP image sensor, versatile film adapters, captivating LCD display, user-friendly film inserts, and compatibility with your devices, it's the champion of preserving and showcasing your treasured moments.

Embark on your journey of rediscovery today! It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping, and this scanner makes an ideal gift, even if it’s for yourself! During our version of Prime Day, you can take advantage of additional savings using coupon code KODAK.

Get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for $169.97 (reg. $224.99) until 11:59pm, October 15, 2023.

Prices subject to change