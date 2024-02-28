Score 1TB of storage and protect your files forever with Koofr

TL;DR: Koofr Cloud Storage offers lifetime access to 1TB of storage, intuitive Duplicate Finder tool, seamless integration with external cloud accounts, and a commitment to user privacy, making it a top choice for safeguarding and organizing digital assets. Now on sale for $139.97 (reg. $810) with coupon code KOOFR.

If you've ever watched in horror as your coffee spilled onto your laptop keyboard, you know the feeling of impending doom. Backing up your computer is like donning a digital seatbelt—not glamorous, but essential for safeguarding your data's life.

With a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage, you can breathe easy knowing your files are securely nestled in the ether, shielded from spilled beverages and accidental deletions. Bid farewell to the hassle of recurring payments; with a one-time investment of $139.97 (using coupon code KOOFR), you will gain lifetime access to 1TB of storage—a vast vault capable of storing more photos than you can snap with a selfie stick.

Despite the risks, 20% of computer users still neglect to back up their data, leaving them vulnerable to productivity loss, ransomware attacks, viruses, and identity theft. Whether it’s that spilled drink, an accidental deletion, a power failure, a natural disaster, or any other cause that leads to your computer's malfunction, Koofr can emerge as your digital knight in shining armor.

Beyond its ample storage capacity—capable of housing 250,000 12MP photos, 500 hours of HD video, or 6.5 million document pages—Koofr boasts features that make it a premier choice for safeguarding your data. Its intuitive Duplicate Finder tool keeps your storage space clutter-free by identifying and removing duplicate files effortlessly. Seamless integration with external cloud accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive ensures centralized access to all your files, saving time and effort.

What is Koofr?

What sets Koofr apart is its unwavering commitment to privacy—it doesn't track your every move, granting you the peace of mind you deserve. Plus, its advanced file management features empower you to organize your digital realm to your exact specifications. In a world where data security reigns supreme, Koofr stands as a stalwart fortress, poised to defend your files against technology's unpredictable whims.

Highly rated by tech sites such as G2, GetApp, Capterra, Trustpilot and TechRadar, Koofr is the recipient of glowing reviews like, “It’s been a lifesaver …”, and “Excellent cloud storage service with strong security and privacy, simple design and good transfer speed.” Join the thousands of satisfied customers and get your lifetime subscription today.

Until 11:59PM PST on March 3, 2024, get Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) for $139.97 (reg. $810) with coupon code KOOFR.

