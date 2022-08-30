This Labor Day save even more on the programs and apps you love

Labor Day denotes the end of summer, but it is also the perfect time for new beginnings. Just like a fresh start of a school year, there is an opportunity for you to start exploring some of those interests that have been percolating.

PDF Reader Pro For Mac

TechRadar praises this program as the “Best PDF reader for Mac of 2020,” and for good reason. Undoubtedly you have received a PDF that needs revisions, only to realize that you can’t change a thing. With PDF Reader Pro you will be able to edit text, add or replace images, highlight, strikeout, underline, and more right on the document. You will also be able to then convert those PDFs to iWork, Text, JPG, PNG, and HTML formats.

PDF Reader Pro For Mac for $39.99 (reg. $59)

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

Sure, you like to sink your teeth into a good book, but who has the time? You certainly can’t afford to while away the hours to finish one cover to cover. But what if you could read a whole book in just 12 minutes? Micro books are longer books that are shortened and synthesized into a very comprehensive read, focusing on the key ideas in each of them. 12min has compiled a library of over 1,800 non-fiction micro books in 24 different categories. We’re convinced you’ll find more than a few that will pique your interest.

12min Micro Book Library for $39 (reg. $399)

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription

Rated the #1 scanning app on App Store with 4.8/5 stars and over 80 million downloads, iScanner is the perfect alternative to a bulky scanner that takes up more room than you have on your desk. Download the app to your iPhone to make high-quality scans of documents in PDF, JPG, or TXT formats. With a myriad of other features, including a file manager, and a variety of scanning modes designed for specific functions, including math and an area mode, you’ll be able to scan a wide variety of documents that you can edit, markup, and share. It also protects your confidential scans with the use of a PIN.

iScanner App for $39.99 (reg. $199)

Cheat Happens Latest PC Cheat Codes: Premium Lifetime Subscription

If playing games is your guilty pleasure (although, as Fran Lebowitz believes, anything that gives you pleasure should not make you feel guilty) this subscription is for you. Undoubtedly you have spent more than a few hours mastering a certain game, trying to elevate to the next level, and outwit your opponents, only to find yourself stuck. Cheat Happens allows you to download trainers and cheats made exclusively by in-house programmers for over 6,000 PC games. Who’s winning now?

Cheat Happens for $49.99 (reg. $99)

Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription

You may be watching the stock market of late taking a tumble, after reaching record highs less than a year ago. Suffice it to say the markets are volatile and without proper research and information, you may find yourself not doing so well on that “sure thing” your friends suggested you sink your money into. Tykr Stock Screener helps you reduce risk and manage your own investments. With a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot, this all-in-one stock screening and education platform are going to help you find great investments (and tell you when it’s time to sell), as well as teach you how to reduce risk in the stock market.

Tykr Stock Screener for $119 (reg. $900)



DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Lifetime Website Hosting

A one-time fee for a lifetime of hosting? Can it get any better than that? That’s right. No monthly payments, just world-class website hosting services. With DoRoyal's Eternal Kingdom plan you will receive all you need to create and maintain your website, including a script installer, unlimited email accounts, access to a variety of databases, and more. If you’re already using another hosting site, DoRoyal can easily migrate all your existing information. Highly rated on TrustPilot and with a proven track record, DoRoyal is a must-have for anyone with a website.

DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Lifetime Website Hosting for $49 (reg. $300)

