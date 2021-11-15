This corner lamp comes with over 16 million color options + it's on sale

The proper lighting can make or break the way you feel in your environment. The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp brings the ambiance you crave into every room. Best yet, it's further price-dropped for our Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Sale.

Created with a minimalist approach in mind, this lamp will fit discreetly into any corner and adapt to any setting or place, making it remarkably space-saving. Measuring in at just over 4.5 feet tall, boasting a high-quality metal finish, and weighted with rubber legs, the corner floor lamp will not damage its surroundings and fits perfectly with any home decor aesthetic.

Featuring integrated soft-white LED bulbs with over 300 multi-color effects and 16 million+ colors in RGB color rendering, the corner lamp sets the tone for whatever mood you are feeling at the moment. Not to mention, it's a great conversation starter for when you have guests over for dinner or holiday gatherings. There's also no need for a switch—use its remote control until you find your perfect setting and change it as many times as you'd like.

As verified customer Wayne E. reviewed, the floor lamp has a "very cool lighting effect, and I love that we can use two of them together. Perfect for intimate evenings at home, and easy enough to carry, so we take them out to our patio."

With the ability to choose from various colors and textures, you'll always be on point with the perfect lighting for any occasion. Its 20 W LED lights also last for up to 50,000 hours, making the lamp cost-efficient and durable for years to come.

Save extra on the Minimalistic LED Corner Floor Lamp (in various pack bundles) for the Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster Sale for a limited time. Purchase a single lamp for $70.97 (reg. $149), two lamps for $159.99 (reg. $299), four lamps for $309.99 (reg. $699), and six lamps for $469.99 (reg. $894). You'll automatically receive the savings, and no coupon is needed at checkout.

Prices subject to change.