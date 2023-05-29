These new-to-you laptops and computers are on sale this Memorial Day

TL;DR: If you're in the market for a reliable computer or laptop that won't break the bank, consider one of these refurbished devices. Choose from a variety of makes and models, all lovingly restored to factory settings and on sale now during our Memorial Day campaign.

Buying a refurbished computer can be a great way to save money while still getting a high-quality machine. In honor of Memorial Day, here is a selection of devices, any of which offer the features and performance you need for everyday use.

And why wouldn't you want to buy refurbished? It's like getting a second chance at love, but with technology. Sure, it's had a previous owner, but that just means it knows what it's doing and has some experience under its belt. Plus, buying refurbished means you get all the perks of a new device without the hefty price tag (and you’ll be getting an after-market warranty for some extra insurance). It's like finding a diamond in the rough, or a unicorn in a field of horses. Plus, purchasing a refurbished computer is an eco-friendly choice, as it keeps electronic waste out of landfills.

Apple MacBook Air 11.6”

This MacBook Air boasts a lightweight build, and impressive battery life, making it an ideal choice for anyone in need of a reliable laptop for everyday use. With 4GB of RAM, 128GB of flash storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, a 720p FaceTime HD camera, and so much more it is the perfect portable computer for students, freelancers, or anyone just looking for a dependable laptop.

Apple MacBook Air 11.6”, on sale for $271.99 (reg. $999)

HP EliteBook 840 G4 14"

Reliable and powerful, this HP EliteBook features an Intel Core i5-7200 processor that makes multitasking a breeze. The 256GB of storage ensures you'll have plenty of space for all your important files and documents while the 14” touch screen displays full HD resolution, providing a clear and vibrant viewing experience. Complete with Windows 10 Pro OS, this laptop is sure to impress.

HP EliteBook 840 G4, on sale for $249.99 (reg. $570)

HP EliteBook 840 G5

This stylish laptop boasts impressive features like a 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5-8350U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD hard drive. It also comes equipped with a vibrant 14” anti-glare display and a long-lasting battery, making it perfect for both work and play. The pre-installed Windows 10 Pro operating system makes it particularly attractive for those who like to have all the productivity tools they need at their fingertips.

HP EliteBook 840 G5, on sale for $389.99 (reg. $410)

Lenovo ThinkCentre M91P Desktop

If you're in the market for a reliable desktop computer that can handle even the most demanding tasks, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M91P is definitely worth considering. This PC packs a serious punch when it comes to performance, thanks to its powerful Intel Quad-Core i5-2400 processor, generous 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard disk drive. Whether you're a creative professional who needs to run resource-intensive applications or a gamer looking for a smooth gaming experience, the ThinkCentre M91P won't let you down. Plus, with its sleek design and compact size, it'll fit seamlessly into any workspace.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M91P, on sale for $399.99 (reg. $669.97)

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2017)

A great choice for anyone in need of a reliable, high-performance laptop, this Apple MacBook Pro's powerful features make it perfect for students, professionals, or anyone who needs a portable computer that can handle demanding tasks. The Intel Core i5 processor, the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD storage all help you to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Plus, its long battery life means you can work or play for hours on end without having to constantly search for an outlet.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2017), on sale for $469.99 (reg. $1,399.00)

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2012)

This MacBook Pro model has a 13.3” widescreen display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels, making it perfect for work, school, or leisurely browsing. It runs on a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 processor, ensuring speedy performance regardless of what tasks you're tackling. With 8GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive, you'll have plenty of space to store your files and applications. This laptop is sure to impress both aesthetically and functionally.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2012), on sale for $268.99 (reg. $536.99)

Lenovo ThinkPad T480

This laptop features an 8th-generation Intel Core processor which ensures fast and smooth performance even when you're running multiple applications at once. The T480 also has a long battery life of up to 29 hours, plus the Power Bridge technology allows you to swap out a battery and replace it with a fully charged one. With integrated Intel UHD Graphics, a 14” anti-glare FHD display, and multiple ports including Thunderbolt support, it offers a great balance of power, reliability, and security.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480, on sale for $339.99 (reg. $399)

Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny

This rugged little machine is a compact and powerful desktop computer that truly delivers despite its small size. With its lightning-fast 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6500T processor, 16GB of memory, and a spacious 256GB SSD, the M900 can handle even the most demanding applications with ease. With features like the Levono Smart Meeting Room Solution which allows you to connect wirelessly and securely to your meeting room display with your laptop or tablet, and Intel® vPro™-Ready which enables remote access for IT administrators, this ThinkCentre is the perfect solution for your home office. It comes complete with Windows 10 Pro, an AC adapter, a keyboard, a mouse, and Wi-Fi USB.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny, on sale for $199 (reg. $349.99)

HP ProDesk 600

This machine really delivers with its lightning-fast Intel Core Intel i7-4770 processor and ample 16GB of DDR3 memory. But what really sets it apart are its key features: a 480GB Solid State Drive that ensures that your data is always safe and secure, the Small Form Factor (SFF) design that saves space without sacrificing power, and the integrated graphics that provide more viewing pleasure. Pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro, it also includes a keyboard, a mouse, and a Wi-Fi dongle.

HP ProDesk 600, on sale for $209.99 (reg. $289.99)

Apple MacBook Air 13"

This MacBook Air model features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of flash storage, making it efficient and responsive for everyday use. In addition, its lightweight design makes it great for on-the-go lifestyles without compromising performance. The 13.3” display provides clear visuals, while the backlit keyboard allows for comfortable typing in any lighting situation. With a long-lasting battery, you can work or play all day without worrying about running out of power.

Apple MacBook Air 13", on sale for $199.99 (reg. $369.99)

Prices subject to change