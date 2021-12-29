Learn about science and STEM topics the fun way, courtesy of Brilliant

Learning isn't a spectator sport. It doesn’t come from reading books and staying awake through uninspired lectures. Oh sure, it’s possible that way. But the far more impactful means of learning? That comes through involvement and engagement.

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” – Benjamin Franklin

No one knows that better than some of the incredible minds who have already pushed the boundaries of our scientific knowledge.

For biomedical engineer, Chris Toumazou, who has created a handful of computer chips revolutionizing the relationship between technology and medicine, he suggests scientific breakthrough happens by opening one’s mind and taking an interdisciplinary approach to the problem at hand.

Many of our best and brightest innovate by learning one discipline, then using that knowledge to advance another. Learners can take that same approach with the collection of interactive math and science training available from Brilliant.

Enquiring minds need Brilliant

Brilliant is a cutting-edge education platform that helps the smart get even smarter. For those with a thirst for knowledge in some of today’s most relevant STEM fields, Brilliant offers a full package of more than 60 courses directed at engaging learners in those math, science, and computer science disciplines.

With courses crafted for the ambitious and curious from ages 10 to 110, these unique, interactive courses are designed by teachers and professionals from MIT, Caltech, Microsoft, Google, and more to help make the complex relatable.

And Brilliant training is a 180-degree difference from traditional classroom-style textbook readings and pop quizzes. Brilliant courses are fun, challenging, and engaging, using puzzles, games, and involving storytelling to impart sometimes tough-to-grasp ideas that expand your understanding while also developing your quantitative and analytical skills across the board.

If you’ve got an interest in learning about logic, the Brilliant course lays out this foundation for mathematical reasoning with fun games that test users to determine whether a subject is actually a werewolf or not.

If you’ve ever puzzled over how artificial intelligence or neural networks or computer vision actually work, a whole collection of over 15 different interactive puzzles can help make it all clear.

And if you ever thought you could really make a killing if you just understood the financial models driving today’s stock market, the course in quantitative finance includes over 200 exercises to understand matrices, Markov chains, and a whole bunch of other stuff that makes no sense now...but it will after this course.

Brilliant can open up your thinking about everything

Brilliant isn’t just STEM training. It’s a blueprint for problem-solving that can be applied to virtually any industry or profession. Meanwhile, it satisfies the thirst for knowledge that drives eternal learners who are ready to challenge their own ideas by increasing what they know.

Right now, Brilliant is inviting anyone to satisfy their curiosity for science and technology by checking out their full array of stimulating and mind-opening courses listed on the Brilliant website. Users can lock in monthly or annual prices now for accessing all of Brilliant’s innovative content, now as low as only $12.50 a month.