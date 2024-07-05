Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2019 for just $25 while you still can

TL;DR: Pay once and get the 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for life for just $24.97. This deal only lasts through July 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If you can't go without Microsoft apps, don't. Microsoft Office is available all year, but Deal Days is your chance to pick up similar apps to your Microsoft 365 subscription with a major price drop for a lifetime subscription.

Working without the right apps is a pain, but making room in your budget for a constant cost isn't the better alternative. Deal Days is a bit like New Atlas's version of Amazon Prime Day, so you don't have to delay for awesome deals. That's why you can still get Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2019 for $24.97 instead of $229.



Why Office 2019 instead of Microsoft 365

These apps are all from the 2019 version of Microsoft Office. That means they might look a little different, but the base parts are all there. Excel is still the go-to for data analysis and Outlook is still a powerhouse for organizing your inbox. Once you've redeemed your purchase, you'll be able to install Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access on one device. No hidden fees. It's just yours for as long as you have that computer.

One of the other benefits of opting for legacy software is the reduced hardware requirements. If you're using an older device, go for a productivity setup that only needs 1GB rAM, Windows 7 or later, and 4BG disk space.

Only a few days left

The right software can completely change how you work.

You only have until July 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows for $24.97. No coupon needed.

