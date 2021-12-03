12 award-winning Mac programs in one bundle for under $20

Sometimes you don’t know what you need until you need it. Then you get it and wonder how you lived without it. So we’re taking the guesswork of what you need and packaging it all up in this Complete Limited Edition Mac Bundle. You can thank us later.

This bundle includes a dozen award-winning apps for graphics, task management, PDF, cloud, VPN, brainstorming, and more for your Mac — some undoubtedly you have heard of, others you are about to experience for the first time. Each is designed to make your relationship with your Mac more productive, more efficient, and potentially even more fun.

RealVPN

Cyberattacks are real and are on the rise. Valued at $250, RealVPN will allow you to use public Wi-Fi safely and securely by encrypting all your data and all internet activities, allowing you to browse totally anonymously.

Sticky Password

Weak passwords, malware, ransomware, phishing emails, and more can all put your computer’s security at risk. Rated an 8.8/10 rating on Safety Detectives, Sticky Password will help you to create strong, unique passwords, whenever and wherever you need them, on all of your devices. Better yet, it will remember them for you.

PDF Reader for Mac

PDF Reader not only converts PDFs to a variety of formats, but you can add hyperlinks to existing PDFs, as well as annotate, edit, combine, convert, encrypt, scan, and sign PDF documents. Tech Radar lauds this program as “Best PDF reader for Mac of 2020.”

Flame Painter 4

Described by Softpedia as an “easy-to-use and user-oriented painting application for professional and novice artists,” Flame Painter 4 is a paint and particle effects app designed for anyone interested in digital art and design.

Scapple

For those of you with a lot of great ideas floating around in your head but are unable to organize them into a coherent thought outside your brain, we have Scapple. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on both G2 and MacUpdate, Scapple is an easy-to-use tool for getting ideas down as quickly as possible and making connections between them.

BuhoCleaner Family Plan

If your Mac isn’t running up to snuff, perhaps it’s time to give it a good clean. Given a perfect 5 rating by MacUpdate and Product Hunt, BuhoCleaner cleans up cache junk, uninstalls unused apps, and boosts your Mac's performance.

All these plus more come together in this Complete Limited Edition Mac Bundle. Whether you’re a creative type, a pragmatist, or an organization junkie, there is truly something for everyone. Retailing at $1,040, you will receive access to all 12 of these programs at 40% off our already reduced price. Simply type in MACBUNDLE40 at checkout and pay only $17.99 — that works out to $1.50 per program!

Prices subject to change.