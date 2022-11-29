Here's a second chance to get a MacBook Air at a Cyber Monday price

Are you kicking yourself because you didn’t get that laptop you always wanted while it was on sale? No worries! You have a second chance. We’ve extended our Cyber Monday promotion, and you can now get a refurbished MacBook Air for under $300!

We know—that’s a pretty amazing price for one of Apple’s most popular devices. And although it’s refurbished, besides potentially having a few light scratches and scuffing, you can rest easy knowing that it’s running at top capacity. And think of how you’re helping to save the planet. According to Statista, there are over 50 million metric tons of e-waste generated globally. By opting to go the refurbished route, you have saved yet one more laptop from going into the landfill. But if you still have some doubts, you will also receive an aftermarket 60-day parts and labor warranty from a third party.

One of the things that Apple has always prided itself on its quality, thus even the older versions of its devices are able to stand the test of time. This 13.3” MacBook Air is packed with powerful processing features like the 5th Gen Intel Core i5, and if that’s not enough, you can get extra brawn using the Turbo Boost 2.0. You’ll get 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 2 USB ports, an SDXC card slot, and so much more. The Intel HD Graphics 5000 graphics processor will ensure that your images will be rendered with high quality and your videos will stream smoothly—no more lagging or freezing. All this is packaged up in a razor-thin aluminum case.

Just to sweeten the deal a little more, we are also including an AC charger and a black case, all bundled together for only $289.99. That’s 76% off the suggested retail price of $1,199. Don’t you wish second chances like this came around more often?

Prices subject to change