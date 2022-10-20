Enjoy the benefits of a MacBook Air without paying the high price

It’s been almost 15 years since Steve Jobs first pulled a MacBook Air out of an envelope at Apple’s Macworld 2008 conference, proclaiming “It’s the world’s thinnest notebook.” The future of laptops was changed forever.

The MacBook Air has always been a frontrunner in the tech world, and no doubt, the top of many a wish list. However, the steep price may have been a deterrent to making that wish a reality. Why even the very first MacBook released had a starting price of $1,799 (that’s almost $2,500 in today’s world). So while our hearts said yes, our budgets said no … until now.

Spesification Apple MacBook Air MJVE2LL/A 13.3-Inch Laptop (128 GB)

True this 2015 MacBook Air may not have all the bells and whistles of the current models, but if there is one thing we know about Apple is that it is known for its quality products. Thus this laptop remains a solid, lightweight choice for students and professionals alike. The 13.3” screen offers a stunningly beautiful Retina display, while the Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor together with the 4GB of RAM provides a faster, smoother experience whether you’re browsing the internet, streaming media, or playing games. Add in an integrated 720p FaceTime HD webcam for video chats and communication, and you have a notebook that’s designed to take on today’s most demanding tasks. Although it is refurbished, meaning that there may be a few scuffs and light scratches on the body of the laptop, you can rest assured that it will operate as good as new, particularly with the added peace of mind thanks to the manufacturer’s 30-day warranty.

And what you’re going to love most about this MacBook Air is the price (and the fact that you're doing something good for the environment by reducing electronic waste). Valued new at $1,199, it has now been reduced even further to the low, low price of $239.99! And while the price has dropped, there is no compromising on portability and usability. Don’t miss out on this fabulous deal!

