Satisfy your craving for knowledge with this great deal on MagellanTV

According to A.C. Nielsen Co., the average American spends nine years watching TV by the time they reach the age of 65. Why not use that time more wisely by viewing content that is both entertaining and enlightening? MagellanTV can help you do that.

But we don’t really need to cite the statistics. We all know just how much time we spend looking at our screens. While we are not going to go all “mom” on you and tell you to spend more time outside, we would suggest that you become more discerning about what you watch. Sure those puppy and kitty videos are cute, and some of those stunts on TikTok may have your jaw dropping (or your head shaking), but we’re offering you a documentary streaming service that is going to do more than just offer a way to pass the time.

Why Do You Watch Documentaries - Crime

Watching documentaries has been shown to expand your knowledge, cultivate compassion, and potentially strengthen family bonds. It seems we are watching less television as a family unit, and watching a documentary together can offer a platform for discussion and debate. With topics ranging from nature, science, arts, and ancient history to culture, the modern world, and so many more, MagellanTV streaming service offers something for everyone. It features more than 3,000 high-quality movies and series from the world’s best filmmakers, plus exclusive playlists that dive deep into people and events that shaped our world. Ad-free, you will be able to cast MagellanTV 4K videos and programs from your iOS device to a Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or Smart TV.

So give your screen watching an educational boost, while giving your pocketbook a break. During our Best of Digital Sale, you can receive an extra 30% off the already discounted price of $35.99. A 1-year subscription to MagellanTV can be yours for only $25.20 with code DOWNLOADNOW.

“Documentaries are a powerful and effective way of bridging the gap between worlds, breaking through to new audiences that wouldn’t otherwise be engaged – in essence, not preaching to the choir.” – Olivia Wilde.

Prices subject to change