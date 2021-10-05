Take an extra 15% off this foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging station

Tired of carrying around numerous chargers? The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station helps alleviate the headache of lugging around multiple cables and brings a powerful solution to those who would rather deal with just one charger.

Unlike most charging hubs, this magnetic station is designed to neatly fold into a triangle that converts into a floating port and can be taken with you wherever you go. While most wireless charges only power up one device at once, this one can charge up to three gadgets with its sturdy design. Even better, this multi-powered source is now available at an additional 15% off with code VIP15 for the VIP Sale.

You can rest assured that all your devices will be safe and secure while simultaneously charging — whether that be at home, at work, or while you're on the go. Use it to charge iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, Qi-compatible Android phones, and more, and keep each device powered up for your next round of usage with ease. Plus, it's MagSafe compatible, giving you wireless charging accessibility with Magnetic Auto-Alignment.

Constructed with a portable and compact design, the MagStack station folds neatly into a 1-inch wallet-sized package that is transportable and will pack neatly into nearly any bag, backpack, or purse. With each edge containing robust magnets, you'll have plenty of stability and be able to safely use the charger as a stand while you stream your favorite show or FaceTime with loved ones.

Regularly priced at $69, you can power up all your devices at once with the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand at an additional 15% with code VIP15 — that's only $38.24! Stop carrying around numerous clunky cords and simplify your everyday power source with these mighty charging tiles.

Prices subject to change.