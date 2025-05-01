Microsoft is pulling the plug on Windows 10 — here’s what you need to do

TL;DR: Get a Windows 11 Pro key for $14.97 while codes last—each can upgrade two compatible PCs (reg. $199).

Microsoft announced that support for Windows 10 is ending in a few months. If you don’t want to lose security updates or app support, you should upgrade to Windows 11 now while codes are on sale for $14.97 (reg. $199).

Here’s what to know

Installing Windows 11 Pro is quick and straightforward, even if technology isn’t your area of expertise. With a lifetime license and no recurring fees, this upgrade is a cost-effective way to future-proof your PC, whether you’re working from home, running your own business, or managing corporate responsibilities.

Windows 11 Pro makes it easier to stay organized and productive with tools like snap layouts and virtual desktops, perfect for managing complex projects or multitasking with ease. Whether you’re preparing presentations, analyzing data, or coordinating across teams, the streamlined interface helps you focus on what matters without unnecessary distractions.

Cyberthreats are daunting, but upgrading to Windows 11 Pro gives you the tools to lock your data down. Advanced security protocols like biometric login, device encryption, and built-in antivirus tools help Windows 11 Pro keep your sensitive work data protected.

You’ll also get the AI-powered assistant, Copilot, to help you work even more efficiently. Ask it any question, have it generate images, and explore how else it can streamline your day-to-day workflow.

Upgrade your PC to Windows 11 Pro before support for Windows 10 ends. It’s just $14.97 while codes last (reg. $199).

