Upgrade to MS Office 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $50 (HOLD FRI)

Microsoft Office and Windows Pro are the power duo for PC users, but they often come at a hefty price. The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 + Windows 11 Pro Bundle gives you the chance to score both at an affordable price point.

This bundle, on sale for $49.97 until October 15, thanks to our version of Prime Day, offers an all-in-one package that includes a premium productivity suite and Windows' latest operating system to ensure that your PC is up-to-date. These two work seamlessly together, delivering a boost in both efficiency and security.

With the MS Office Pro 2021 license, you'll get unfettered access to arguably the best productivity software in the market, from Word, which is a powerhouse in document processing, to Excel, which does wonders in data sorting, analysis, and automation. It also includes other essential apps, like PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. Unlike Microsoft 365, you won't have to pay any subscription fees to use any of the programs. Your purchase already comes with a lifetime license, allowing for long-term value and cost savings.

MS Office 2021 requires a computer's OS to be updated to either Windows 10 or Windows 11, which is why this bundle also comes with a Windows 11 Pro license. But don't mistake it for a minor upgrade. Windows 11 Pro equips your PC with a host of advanced security, management, and productivity features to enhance your overall working experience.

Some of its notable updates include Windows Infomation Protection, which allows you to separate personal and work data, Microsoft Information Protection integration, which helps you dodge data leaks, BitLocker Encryption, which encrypts the data saved on your hard drive, and Windows Hello for Business, which provides management tools for easy remote deployment, multi-factor authentication, and more.

On top of robust security solutions, Windows 11 Pro also enriches the user experience through snap layouts, improved voice typing, improved Windows Studio effects, and a brand-new interface.

"Great price on two packages I needed. Ordering and downloading worked well. I would not have upgraded if this offer were not so good," raved one verified buyer.

Buying licenses to MS Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro separately will set you back $418, but with our version of Prime Day that runs through October 15, you can get both for just $49.97.

