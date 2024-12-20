Ditch Microsoft 365, this lifetime version pays for itself

TL;DR: Don’t spend $69.99 yearly for Microsoft 365—just pay $59.97 once to download Microsoft Office for Windows, only while codes last (reg. $219.99).



This version includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for Windows

Unlike Microsoft 365’s recurring monthly or yearly fees, this permanent license only requires a one-time purchase for lifelong access. Only pay again when you get a new PC

You’ll receive a download link and software license key via email almost instantly after purchase

Hardware and software requirements: Windows 10 or 11, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of available hard disk space

Leave Microsoft 365 behind and get this Microsoft Office permanent license for $59.97 (reg. $219.99). Codes are limited, so get yours now.

StackSocial prices subject to change