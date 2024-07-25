Here's how to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for life for $40

TL;DR: Replace your Microsoft 365 subscription with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows on sale for $39.99.

It's hard to cover the cost of a Microsoft 365 subscription, but the alternative isn't to find other apps. Just switch to an older version of Microsoft Office that has a lifetime license you can buy instead of paying monthly for a subscription.

Microsoft Office 2019 has lifetime licenses for Mac and Windows that comes with many of the same apps included with Microsoft 365, and it's only $39.99.

Difference between Office and Microsoft 365

If you're used to Microsoft 365, these apps might look a little different, but they're still great productivity tools for work, school, or home. The other key difference is that you can only install each app on one computer, but there's no subscription fees or recurring costs of any kind.

Mac users get lifetime access to the 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams Classic. The Windows license comes with the same apps as it does for Mac, but instead of Teams, you get Publisher and Access. For designers and data analysts, that means you don't have to pay monthly on some of your go-to software.

The other benefit is that the hardware requirements are pretty minimal for 2019 apps. Windows decides just need Windows 10 or 11, 1GB RAM, and 4GB disk space. Macs require 4GB RAM, 10GB disk space, and any of the three most recent MacOS versions: Monterey (version 12), Ventura (version 13), Sonoma (version 14).

