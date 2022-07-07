Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office for just $39.99 until July 14

From word processing to data analysis, one name is miles ahead of the competition. In our Deal Days event, you can currently get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 on a lifetime license for only $49.99. That’s the lowest price yet!

Once upon a time, Office was always a one-time purchase. But then, Microsoft realized they could generate more revenue by getting everyone onto 365 subscriptions.

The change made some sense for businesses, but not for most personal users. Unless you need loads of online storage or the latest features, buying Office on a one-time deal offers much better value for money.

With Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021, you can write reports in Word, crunch the numbers in Excel, create presentations with PowerPoint, sort your emails in Outlook, connect with people via Teams, and record your thoughts in OneNote. In other words, everything you need for personal productivity or running a small business.

Your one-time purchase unlocks an instant download on one PC or Mac. You then get lifetime updates on that device, along with free customer support.

This version of Office has earned an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars at BestBuy, and 4.2 stars from customers at Amazon.

You would normally expect to pay $349.99 for this version of Microsoft Office. But in our special Deal Days event, the price has tumbled to just $49.99 on PC and Mac. Be sure to snap it up quickly; this offer expires July 14!

Prices subject to change