Replace Microsoft 365 with this $55 lifetime solution

It's hard to go without apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but Microsoft 365 is expensive. A low-cost alternative is to get a lifetime license to Office Pro 2021, which has many of the same apps for a lower price, just $54.97 for life.

This software suite comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You can install the full app suite on one Windows computer one time.

With Word, you can create polished documents, reports, and letters with ease. Excel offers advanced tools for data analysis, making it the go-to choice for anyone needing to manage budgets, track expenses, or analyze trends. PowerPoint is perfect for crafting engaging presentations that captivate your audience, whether you’re pitching ideas to clients or presenting research findings to colleagues.

This suite also includes Outlook for managing emails and calendars, Teams (free version) for collaboration, OneNote for note-taking, Publisher for desktop publishing, and Access for database management. This comprehensive package equips you with everything you need to succeed in both professional and personal projects.

One of the major benefits of Microsoft Office 2021 Professional is that it’s a one-time purchase. Once you’ve paid for it, you own it. No subscriptions, no recurring payments, just reliable software that’s ready to go whenever you need it.



Replace Microsoft 365 so there's one less payment to make every month.

Get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Lifetime License while it's still $54.97. Sale ends October 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

