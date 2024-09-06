Do you even need a new computer when you have these?

Upgrading your computer on a budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise functionality. If you want to boost your productivity and get more out of your machine, consider two key upgrades: Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021

For those who need a robust set of productivity tools without breaking the bank, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is a stellar choice. This suite includes all the essentials: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Whether you’re drafting documents, crunching numbers, creating presentations, or managing emails, this suite has everything you need to stay efficient.

The best part? You get a lifetime license for a single Windows PC with a one-time purchase. Say goodbye to recurring fees and hello to a software package packed with features designed to streamline your workflow. The user-friendly ribbon-based interface provides quick access to tools and settings, helping you to be more productive whether you’re putting together a report or a presentation.

Windows 11 Pro

Whether you're upgrading your work, personal, or gaming computer, Windows 11 Pro is a major boost across the board. This operating system offers a sleek, modern design that enhances both aesthetics and functionality. It’s ideal for professionals, gamers, and everyday users looking for improved security and productivity.

Windows 11 Pro comes with impressive features like DirectX 12 Ultimate for top-notch gaming graphics, advanced security measures including TPM 2.0 and BitLocker encryption, and professional tools like Azure AD and Hyper-V. Plus, it comes with Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that can help with tasks, summarize information, and even integrate with platforms like GitHub.

Pay once, upgrade for life

Get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for life for $54.97 (reg. $438).

StackSocial prices subject to change