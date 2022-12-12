Get unlimited access to Microsoft Office for an extra 20% off

Deals on top-rated productivity apps come few and far between. In our Winter Savings sale, you can score a lifetime license on Microsoft Office for either Mac or Windows for over 90% off.

Whether you're working for a conglomerate, a fledgling startup, or perhaps operating your own small business, your choice of software is key to productivity, communication, and effective collaboration. Apps are now commonplace in the modern office (remote, hybrid, or otherwise), but the downside is they're often expensive and aren't accessible to up-and-coming firms.

If it's Microsoft Office you're gunning for, you may want to look into this deal that lets you enjoy a lifetime license to Office apps you're already likely using on a regular basis. Instead of shelling out hundreds on a license, you can get a collection of programs for a special price.

This deal on the Microsoft Office 2021 suite nets you unfettered access to software that allows you to handle all sorts of projects, from number crunching to presentation creation to email organization. Whatever your productivity needs are, the programs included can handle them. The license includes lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Use Word for processing any word file, Excel for analyzing numbers, PowerPoint for building pitches and reports, Teams for collaborating with your colleagues, and Outlook for reaching Inbox Zero. By scoring the discounted license, you can install the aforementioned apps on a single computer for use at home or work. Software license keys and download links are instantly delivered to your email upon purchase, and the best part is you get free customer service for life in case any of the programs run into trouble.

Per verified purchaser Elaine Neveu: "This License for Microsoft Office is exactly as described - at a price that only seems too good to be true!"

The Microsoft Office Professional 2021 normally goes for $349, but you can get it on sale for $31.99 for Windows and $23.99 for Mac, respectively, when you enter the code WINTER20 at checkout.

