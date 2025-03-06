Nobody told you about this life-saving Microsoft app? Rude

TL;DR: Microsoft Project is at an all-time low price of $14.97 for a limited time (reg. $249.99).

Ever feel like your job is just one long game of whack-a-mole? You check one thing off, and three more pop up. What you really need — besides a new job — is a tool like this that helps you organize every task. It might just save your life at work.

What is Microsoft Project?

Microsoft Project is a powerful project management tool designed to help professionals and teams organize, track, and manage tasks efficiently. Whether you’re handling daily to-dos or complex projects, Project streamlines the process so you can focus on getting things done.

What does Microsoft Project do?

This tool allows users to:

Break large projects into smaller, manageable tasks

Assign deadlines and track progress visually

Run what-if scenarios to explore different project outcomes

Auto-populate start and end dates based on task assignments

Who should use Microsoft Project?

Well, anyone, but especially those juggling scattered emails and sticky notes, like project managers overseeing multiple tasks and deadlines, small business owners looking for a better way to organize workflows, freelancers wanting to track client projects, and teams needing a collaboration hub.

Why choose Microsoft Project over other project management tools?

Unlike basic task managers, Project offers advanced project tracking, real-time collaboration when synced with Project Online and Project Server, and automation features. It also integrates with other Microsoft apps in Office 2021. But, perhaps most importantly, Project is a one-time purchase instead of a recurring subscription.

How much does Microsoft Project cost?

During this limited-time sale, you can get Microsoft Project for Windows for just $14.97 (reg. $249.99). No coupon is needed to get this all-time low price.

