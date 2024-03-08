Master project management with MS Project at an additional 20% off

TL;DR: MS Project Professional 2021 offers advanced project management capabilities, including robust scheduling, resource allocation, collaboration tools, and integration with other Microsoft applications, now available for $23.99 with coupon code ENJOY20 (valid until 11:59 PST on March 10, 2024).

When it comes to project management, the absurdities of corporate life can feel a Dilbert cartoon. However, having the right tools can make all the difference between success and becoming the punchline of the office water cooler.

If you don't know who Dilbert is, picture a world where office shenanigans reign supreme, where bosses make baffling decisions, and where employees navigate a labyrinth of corporate nonsense on a daily basis. Now, enter Microsoft Project 2021 Professional, a tool designed to bring order to this chaos. With its pre-built templates, seamless syncing capabilities, and intuitive features like time tracking and scenario planning, it is the antidote to Dilbertian disasters in the workplace. It helps streamline project management, ensuring deadlines are met, resources are optimized, and projects stay on track.

Statistics show that a significant number of projects fail due to inadequate management. According to a report by the Project Management Institute (PMI), 11% of investment is wasted due to poor project performance. Furthermore, the Standish Group's CHAOS Report indicates that only 36% of projects are completed on time and within budget. This failure to effectively manage projects can lead to missed deadlines, exceeded budgets, and diminished stakeholder satisfaction.

Microsoft Project, however, offers a robust solution to mitigate these risks. By providing tools for planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and collaboration, it empowers project managers to maintain control, anticipate challenges, and adapt to changing circumstances. Its features enable teams to streamline processes, optimize resources, and ultimately increase the likelihood of project success. With Microsoft Project, organizations can enhance their project management practices and minimize the risk of failure in their endeavors.

By syncing with Project Online and Project Server, you will be able to facilitate real-time collaboration. The ability to submit timesheets enhances resource tracking, while what-if scenarios optimize task assignments. Auto-population of start and end dates based on dependencies reduces manual effort, and built-in multiple timelines visually represent complex schedules. With compatibility with Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) and Office 2021, MS Project ensures efficient integration, contributing to a streamlined and successful project management process.

With MS Project as your ally, you have the tools to navigate the complexities of project management with confidence and clarity. Embrace its power lead your team to victory.

With coupon code ENJOY20, get 20% off our already reduced price. Until 11:59 PST on March 10, 2024 get Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows for $23.99 (reg. $249).

