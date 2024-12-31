This $20 app will make everyone think you're a design professional

TL;DR: Become a data storyteller with Microsoft Visio. A lifetime license for Windows is just $19.97 through January 12.

For managing complex projects or presenting detailed info, clarity is key. Microsoft Visio is your go-to tool for turning intricate data into clear, professional diagrams and flowcharts. And now that the 2024 version is out, the 2021 version is deeply discounted.

Need to simplify complicated information? Visualize it with Visio.

It's perfect for things like office renovations, team organization, and system mapping—anything that requires clear communication—especially with large datasets, intricate workflows, or audiences who just want you to get to the point. Data storytelling with an app like Visio can be the difference between securing additional budget for headcount or facing a company-wide RIF.

Normally, a lifetime license for Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 would set you back $249, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $19.97.

You don't need design experience to create quality diagrams with Visio. This accessible design platform gives you access to over 250,000 shapes and a variety of templates to help you craft various documents. This vast library includes templates for flowcharts, organizational charts, and network diagrams, as well as stencils for designing floor plans and brainstorming solutions.

In one app, you can design floor plans for new office layouts or plan home renovations using accurate, scalable templates. Visio's diagramming capabilities extend to network design, too.

This platform can even automatically generate org charts from data sources like Excel, Exchange, or Microsoft Entra. Plus, Visio works with touch-enabled devices, so you can draw and annotate directly onto your diagrams.

Visio Professional 2021 includes advanced features to help you build and validate diagrams that adhere to industry standards like BPMN 2.0, IEEE, and UML 2.5. Users can also link diagrams to live data from internal and external sources. That's how you keep a living diagram up-to-date.

This version of Visio is a one-time purchase licensed for use on a single Windows PC and does not include a Microsoft 365 subscription. For full functionality, integration with Microsoft 365 services, SharePoint, and additional tools like Power BI or Power Automate may be required.

Get a lifetime license to MS Visio 2021 Professional while it's on sale for $19.97 through January 12 (reg. $249).

