Get Microsoft Visio on sale for only $19.97

TL;DR: Turn complex data into pro quality visuals with Microsoft Visio's library of templates and customizable tools, and it's only $19.97 (reg. $249).

It doesn't take a pro designer to transform complex into something much easier to interpret. Visio is Microsoft's advanced diagramming software that gives you a robust suite of tools to turn complicated data into clear visuals, and it's only $19.97.



What can you do with Visio

Visio makes it easier for you to design professional quality data visuals by giving you a range of templates, starter diagrams, and stencils along with a huge menu of assets available to users. Use Visio to quickly create flowcharts, organizational charts, floor plans, and other visuals,

Visio offers over 250,000 shapes within its online content ecosystem, along with additional templates not available in the web version. Search for relevant assets, and then click and drag them directly into your design. Visio can even automatically generate organizational charts from data sources like Excel, Exchange, or Microsoft Entra ID. Visio supports industry standards such as BPMN 2.0, IEEE, and UML 2.5, and allows linking diagrams to live data from various sources.

System requirements are minimal and include Windows 11/10 or Windows Server 2019, a 1.6 GHz or faster processor, 4 GB RAM (2 GB for 32-bit systems), 4.0 GB of available disk space, and a DirectX 10 graphics card. Once you've completed your purchase, instructions to download your software will be sent to you immediately. This license is only for one computer and lasts for life.

Design without design experience

You don't have to be a professional designer to create professional looking data visuals.

For a limited time, you can get Microsoft Visio 2021 Pro for Windows on sale for $19.97 (reg. $249).

StackSocial prices subject to change