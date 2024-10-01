Future coding pros can start with this $56 Microsoft deal

TL;DR: Develop your coding skills with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro and the Premium Learn to Code Bundle for $55.97 (reg. $1999).

Programming skills are essential in tech jobs, and you can sharpen yours with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro and the Premium Learn to Code Bundle. This two-part deal comes with an IDE and coding courses, and it's on sale for $55.97 (reg $1,999).

Visual Studio Pro is an integrated development environment (IDE) is a powerhouse for developers, accommodating various programming languages like C#, C++, and Python. It's particularly great for managing complex projects and large codebases. With features like advanced debugging tools and intelligent code completion through IntelliCode, you’ll find coding becomes much smoother. Plus, if you're into developing apps, Visual Studio supports .NET MAUI, allowing you to create cross-platform applications that work on mobile and desktop seamlessly.

If you're working with a team, take advantage of Live Share, which enables you and your team to collaborate in real time. This means you can share and edit code together, making it easier to tackle projects as a group. It’s not just about working solo; Visual Studio makes team collaboration efficient and effective.

The second part of this coding pack is the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle. This resource is packed with a variety of courses that cover essential programming languages and skills. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to upskill, there’s something here for everyone.

You’ll find in-depth courses on Python, C++, SQL, and more, complete with engaging video lectures and hands-on exercises. These courses guide you through everything from the basics to more advanced concepts like object-oriented programming and data management.

What’s great is that you get lifetime access to these materials. That means you can learn at your own pace, revisiting lessons whenever you need to brush up on a topic or tackle a new challenge. This bundle not only equips you with practical coding skills but also makes you more competitive in the job market.

