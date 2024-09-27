There's still time to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for $19.97

TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for $19.97 (reg. $199).

Upgrading your operating system can breathe new life into an older device. Microsoft Windows 10 Pro is a great choice that not only boosts your computer’s performance but also keeps your personal data safe, and it's on sale for $19.97 (reg. $199).

What does Windows 10 Pro do?

Windows 10 Pro is designed to take full advantage of your hardware, thanks to its 64-bit architecture. This means you can multitask more smoothly, run demanding applications, and handle large files without a hitch. Plus, if you use Microsoft 365, you’ll appreciate how effortlessly it integrates, letting you access your documents and collaborate from anywhere. It’s perfect for remote work or when you want to share projects with friends or colleagues.

Security is a big deal, especially when you’re dealing with sensitive information. With features like BitLocker device encryption, your entire drive is secured, so you don’t have to worry about unauthorized access to your data. Windows Hello makes logging in a breeze with facial recognition or fingerprint scanning. And with built-in firewall and network protection, you can browse the internet with peace of mind, knowing your system is protected from threats.

Another handy feature is Remote Desktop, which allows you to access your PC from other devices. This means you can grab files or run applications while you’re away from home, making it super convenient if you need to manage tasks on the go.

Overall, if you're looking to boost your older computer's capabilities and ensure your online safety, Windows 10 Pro is a solid upgrade. It combines performance, security, and ease of use, helping you navigate your digital life more efficiently and confidently.

