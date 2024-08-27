Upgrade your PC while Windows 11 Pro is still $22.97

TL;DR: Microsoft is removing support for Windows 10 in 2025, but you can save money and frustration by upgrading your PC to Windows 11 Pro for $19.97.

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 in 2025, so upgrading to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is crucial if you need a reliable, secure computer. Normally, upgrading to Windows 11 Pro would cost $199, but you can get it for just $19.97 before the deadline.

What does Windows 11 Pro do?

Windows 11 Pro offers a user-friendly interface that’s both sleek and intuitive, making it easier than ever to navigate through your daily tasks. The redesigned Start Menu, centered taskbar, and new window management features like Snap Layouts and Virtual Desktops enhance your workflow, allowing for more efficient organization and access to your files and applications. Multitasking is seamless, so you can run multiple apps simultaneously without compromising your PC’s performance.

Security remains a top priority with Windows 11 Pro. It includes advanced tools like support for biometrics login, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for encrypted authentication, and Smart App Control to prevent unauthorized apps from running. Additionally, Windows 11 Pro offers BitLocker device encryption to safeguard your data, Hyper-V for managing virtual machines, and Windows Sandbox to test untrusted applications in a secure environment.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

For gamers, DirectX 12 Ultimate delivers cutting-edge graphics with breathtaking realism, while Auto HDR and DirectStorage further enhance gaming performance.

Professionals needing enterprise-grade tools will appreciate Windows 11 Pro’s seamless integration with Azure Active Directory, support for Remote Desktop, and the ability to dock with external monitors effortlessly.

