This all-purpose Santoku culinary knife makes dinner prep a breeze

Finding a quality knife that will last for years in the kitchen can, many times, be daunting. The Milk Street Santoku Knife, a tool that has been carefully crafted to produce outstanding performance, is here to help speed up the search.

Brought to you by Milk Street, a globally renowned platform that offers a variety of content and best-in-class products that transform the way you cook, the Santoku knife has some star power behind its origins. The Award-Winning Chef and Personality Christopher Kimball has recently become a pivotal point person in the look and feel of this accessory and has helped design and engineer this special knife — striving to make the Santoku (which translates from Japanese as "3 virtues") knife the ultimate tool for your kitchen needs.

Safer and more effective than the triangular European-style chef's knife, this all-purpose kitchen tool works wonders in prepping meats, fish, or vegetables. It's designed to assist in everyday cooking, with one of its standout features including the protection of your fingers while slicing up garnishes to transfer to the skillet.

Constructed from 1.4116 stainless steel and polymer and containing a scalloped 7" blade that retains a nearly continuous height to the tip, the Santoku knife's pointed tip makes prepping and clean-up as easy as possible. At the same time, the "lock in" ergonomic handle helps you control the tool effortlessly — it doesn't twist or turn during heavy-duty use. Its embossed file pattern adds even more grip between the thumb and pointer finger, resulting in the ultimate safety while preparing your favorite dishes with family and friends.

Whether you love to cook or know a chef who needs this tool in their kitchen, this knife is a solid purchase that will last for years. The Milk Street Santoku Knife regularly sells for $89. However, you can purchase the mighty tool today for only $49.95, saving you 44%. Add the ultimate precision you need to cut through fruits, garnishes, meats, and more, and bring this high-quality multi-purpose knife into your collection.

