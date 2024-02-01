The $130 Mymanu CLIK S Earbuds are Cupid-approved for Valentine's

TL;DR: Mymanu CLIK S earbuds offer easy communication with real-time translation in over 37 languages, superior audio quality, and user-friendly features, making them an indispensable companion for worldwide adventures, now only $129.97 (reg. $157).

Hoping to whisper sweet nothings into the ear of your new foreign beau this Valentine’s? Don’t muddle through Google Translate. Instead try these Mymanu CLIK S earbuds—the travel companion that can translate over 37 languages in real time.

And even if your true love speaks your language, a pair (or two) of these earbuds can be ever-so-useful on your next romantic getaway. They will help to effortlessly bridge language gaps, turning your journey into an adventure of shared laughter and discovery. You’ll be able to communicate more readily with the locals, quickly ask directions when you’re hopelessly lost, and generally savor the local culture with ease.

Most versatile smart translation earbuds, for fitness, business and travel

Mymanu CLIK S earbuds integrate seamlessly with MyJuno, a powerful platform that enables both speech-to-text and text-to-speech translations (Wifi or data required). So, how does it work? Simply choose your language and that of the person you want to talk to, then with a click and hold on the earbud you will speak and release. You will see your message instantaneously translated on your device's screen, accompanied by an audible rendition in the recipient's language. The recipient can then respond by speaking into your device. As an added perk, this device includes a handy phrasebook/dictionary that will store frequently used expressions for your convenience.

Yet, the Mymanu CLIK S earbuds are not merely for translating; they are also designed to deliver of crystal-clear audio quality. Immerse yourself in the richness of your favorite music, and relish the clarity during calls. And the next time you're gearing up to pump up the jam during your workout, know that these sweatproof earbuds have got you covered. Say goodbye to distractions, and channel your focus into elevating that heart rate and breaking a sweat, while the Mymanu CLIK S ensures a hassle-free, wire-free exercise session.

Designed with ergonomics in mind for optimal comfort and boasting an impressive 30-hour battery life, Mymanu CLIK S earbuds are a Red Dot Design Awardee and a 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree. With rave review like, “Haven't found a more accurate translation device and I have used many over the years!” you’ll want Mymanu whispering in your ear.

Until 11:59PM PST on February 2, 2024, get these award-winning Mymanu CLIK S earbuds for only $129.97 (reg. $157), no coupon required.

StackSocial prices subject to change