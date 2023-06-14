The Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds are a traveler's dream accessory

TL;DR: The Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds are a game-changer when it comes to breaking down language barriers, and are on sale now for $148.99 (reg. $157).

Worried about traveling abroad this summer? With the Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds, you can effortlessly communicate with just about anyone, no matter where you're going.

The ultimate travel accessory, these earbuds have the ability to translate over 37 languages in real-time, allowing you to chat with locals, order food, or ask for directions with ease. And thanks to their sleek design, they won't make you look like an awkward tourist — in fact, they're quite stylish!

So how do these magical buds work? Simply pop them in your ears and connect them to the MyJuno app on your phone. From there, you can choose which language you want to translate from and to and start chatting away. The app also has a handy speech-to-text feature, so if you're in a noisy environment or having trouble hearing, you can read what your conversation partner is saying instead.

Mymanu CLIK S uses artificial intelligence to improve its translations over time. That means the more you use them, the better they get at understanding and translating your speech. A frequent fixture at the Consumer Electronics Show, including its most recent, as well as a 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and a Red Dot Design Awardee, these innovative earbuds are a game-changer when it comes to breaking down language barriers.

Most versatile smart translation earbuds, for fitness, business and travel

They are stylish, comfortable, and incredibly easy to use, making them the ideal travel accessory for anyone who wants to communicate with people from all over the world, or simply listen to your favorite music in HD sound, answer calls, or read texts/notifications at your leisure.

Complete with a compact charging case that can power them up for up to 10 hours of continuous use, Mymanu CLIK S earbuds are perfect for long days out exploring. And their wireless design means you don’t have to worry up about getting tangled up in wires or cords.

A must-have for anyone who loves to travel, these award-winning earbuds are on sale for $148.99 (reg. $157).

Prices subject to change