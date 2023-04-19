This plant-lover's dream subscription is now on sale for only $19.99

TL;DR: Upgrade your plant knowledge and identify over 14,000 plants with a lifetime subscription to the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan, on sale for $19.99.

Are you a plant lover or hoping to finally keep your plants healthy and alive? With the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan, you can quickly identify plants and receive tailored advice on caring for them, ensuring your plants live their best lives.

Boasting impressive ratings of 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4 out of 5 stars on Google Play, the NatureID app is ready to help save your plants from the brink of death. Using cutting-edge AI technology, the app can identify over 14,000 indoor and outdoor plant species and provide detailed diagnoses and recommendations for keeping your plants healthy. Simply take a picture of the plant using the app or choose one from your photo library, and the app will provide you with the necessary information in just three seconds.

In addition to plant identification, the app also contains a wealth of knowledge in the form of articles and videos created in collaboration with expert botanists. These resources can help you develop better care routines and ensure that your plants thrive. As one satisfied user notes, "I appreciated all the conditions, diseases, and care information that is provided. Plus, the reminders to either water, rotate, or move plants to their best possible spot for a healthy plant! I like reading the articles that are sent to me on various topics. Thank you."

Usually priced at $59, the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription is currently available at a discounted price of only $19.99. With this personal assistant for plant lovers, you can transform your home into a green oasis and enjoy the many benefits that come with having plants in your life.

Prices subject to change