Score this 500GB slim and portable hard drive for only $32.99

A hard drive has long been a tested and proven method to safe-keep your precious files and media, but with the 500GB Ultra-Slim Portable External Hard Drive, you wouldn't have to make a hefty investment.

With cloud services becoming cheaper, you may be wondering if it's still worth it to back up your data the old-school way. But nothing can beat external hard drives in terms of costs, access, privacy, and security. With the 500GB Ultra-Slim Portable External Hard Drive, you'll only have to spring $32.99 for a hard disk that can store and protect your files and read and write speeds up to 100mbps.

The advantages hard disks bring to the table can be hard to beat. For one, there are no recurring costs to pay, as you only have to pay it once, and it's yours to keep forever. Retrieving data is also much faster with its plug-and-play feature, and when it comes to security, you have total control instead of relying on a provider.

This deal nets you an easy-to-use, portable, and durable external drive that lets you free up storage space from your tech collection. It's versatile enough that you can use it for data backup or move it to another device for cross-platform file compatibility. It has built-in USB 3.0 technology for speedy data transfer, so you only have to plug it into a computer via a single USB cord to transfer files at top speed. With its 500GB storage capacity, you can store as many files and media as you need.

Thanks to its all-aluminum enclosure, this hard drive offers stronger exterior protection, so you don't have to worry much about accidental drops. It's also heat-resistant and runs cool and quiet for maximum performance, as well as ultra-compact for easy storage transport.

Whether you're using a Windows or Mac, this hard drive's got your back. Normally retailing for $39, you can grab it on sale for only $32.99.

