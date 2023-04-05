This highly-rated subscription will help keep your personal data safe

In today's digital world, personal information has become a valuable asset for identity theft. With hundreds of companies collecting, aggregating, and trading personal data without users' knowledge, removing that data from databases is essential.

We share personal information daily on websites and online platforms, making ourselves vulnerable to data breaches and cyber-attacks. This ignites the need for the protection of our exposed information. Cue in the Incogni Personal Information Removal Service — a solution to help protect people's personal information from being exposed online.

Incogni, a subscription-based service getting rave reviews on Trustpilot, automatically removes your data from a list of over 180 data brokers and conducts regular searches for new data brokers that may have your private data. Incogni's approach ensures that your personal information is removed and stays off databases where it doesn't belong — reducing the risk of succumbing to online criminal activity, such as identity theft and phishing scams, and helping users exercise their right to make data brokers delete their personal data.

In addition to protecting users from cyber threats, Incogni also cuts down on pesky spam and telemarketing calls — helping you save time and reduce the frustration of unwanted marketing calls. You'll get the peace of mind to concentrate on what's essential in your life and stop worrying about scammers, insurance companies, banks, and more bombarding you.

With an easy-to-use interface, you won't have to spend hours trying to figure out how to keep your data safe. Just sign up, subscribe, and Incogni will do all the heavy lifting for you. As Cloudwards reviews, "Incogni helps you sidestep the tedious, lengthy, and largely ineffective manual process of finding the data brokers and sending data removal requests."

Regularly priced at $155, you can get a 1-year subscription to the Incogni Personal Information Removal Service and effortlessly keep your data safe for only $77 now through April 11. That's a savings of nearly $80.

Prices subject to change.