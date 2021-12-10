Improve your overall internet experience with this privacy router

When you’re looking for privacy at home, you close the blinds, lock the doors, and if someone is lurking in the background, you move to another space. But the second you turn on any device … poof! Privacy gone. Unless you take the proper precautions.

Thanks to the pandemic, more and more of us are working at home. Even with the easing of restrictions, many organizations have opted to stick with a hybrid form of employment. As such, we might find ourselves putting stress on our routers. Perhaps more members of your household are trying to access the internet, overloading the router, slowing down your devices. Maybe you’re not getting service in every room of your house. Older routers aren’t set up to deal with new technologies, so now could be the time to get a privacy router.

VPN Router Privacy App From FlashRouters

This Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router is a wireless network centerpiece that features enhanced firmware, the brains behind the router. With three powerful antennae it can handle browsing, streaming, and anything in between with ease. The 1 GHz dual-core processor provides a seamless, lag-free, uninterrupted connection. And perhaps most importantly, it works with the top VPN services to keep you anonymous while surfing the net. The included Privacy App makes it easy to encrypt your entire network with one simple setup. With a tech team that is U.S.-based, you can rest assured that you will receive the support and service you need from experts of open-source firmware.

Your router may be one of the most essential parts of your network. In general, experts recommend upgrading at least every five years. You could opt for some futuristic dream of a router, or you could consider this here and now device from FlashRouter. It will improve your overall internet experience by making it faster, more reliable, and more far-reaching, as well as stave off would be hackers and protect that aforementioned privacy. Normally valued at $274, it now available for only $219.99.

