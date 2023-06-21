For only $179, print on the go like a boss with this portable printer

TL;DR: The NEWYES Thermal Printer is a game-changer when it comes to printing on the go, thanks to its lightweight and compact design, thermal printing technology, and wireless connectivity, now on sale for $179.99 (reg. $199).

Prepare to meet the world’s smallest portable wireless A4 thermal printer available for purchase—the pint-sized printing powerhouse that will change the way you think about on-the-go document printing!

At just 10.4” x 2.2” x 1.1”, this little guy is small enough to fit in your briefcase, purse, or even your fanny pack (if you're still rocking that '90s vibe). But don't let its size fool you—this printer may be tiny, but it's mighty when it comes to features and benefits.

According to a report by GreenBiz published in June 2020, it was estimated that printers and copiers in the United States used around 1.5 billion inkjet cartridges and 500 million laser toner cartridges annually. So by investing in this inkless printer, you’ll not only be saving money but the environment as well.

Smaller than a breadbox, you can take it with you wherever you go without feeling like you're hauling around a cinder block. It's perfect for business travelers, students, and really anyone who needs to print documents on the run. It can print full-size A4 documents. That's right—you can print out that financial report or term paper without having to squint at some shrunken-down version of it. Its thermal printing technology offers 203 DPI resolution meaning your documents will come out looking crisp and clear every time. Plus, thanks to its wireless connectivity, you can print from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop without having to deal with any pesky cords or cables.

NEWYES LD0801 Portable Wireless Thermal Printer - The World's Smallest A4 Printer

With its straightforward design, this printer is so easy to use, even your grandma could figure it out. Its simple controls and intuitive app make printing a breeze, so you can spend less time fiddling with settings and more time getting stuff done.

And best yet, this small but mighty device is incredibly affordable, and even more so during our Flash Sale Campaign. From now until 11:59 on June 29th you’ll be able to purchase it for the lowest price on the web.

Get this NEWYES Portable Wireless Thermal A4 Printer for only $179.99 (reg. $199).

