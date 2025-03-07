Your binoculars, but better… See why they’re so special

TL;DR: Save $80 on these night vision binoculars with camera capabilities this week only.

Did you see that? Flying above those trees… Was that a bald eagle or a vulture? Either way, you probably want to take a closer look, so we’ll let you borrow our digital binoculars so you don’t have to squint through the eyepieces of yours.

Would you look at that, it is a bald eagle! Quick—take a picture before it flies away! Yes, with the binoculars—they have a built-in camera. Okay, now that you had a look, we want them back. But you can get your own pair for only $79.97 this week (reg. $159.99).

The best way to experience spring and summer 2025

Imagine we’re birdwatching together again, but this time, we’re looking for owls at night. Even in total darkness, you can see almost 1,000 feet away with the binoculars’ 850nm infrared illuminator, so you won’t miss owls perched high up in trees or swooping down to catch a mouse.

How are you enjoying watching owls, looking through that crisp 2.4-inch screen instead of squinting through eyepieces? It’s so much more relaxing.

Then, when a great horned owl pokes its head out of a tree, you’re armed and ready to take pictures. Get up close and personal with 4x digital zoom, then snap a photo in 1080p quality or record an HD video.

All your captures are saved to an included 32GB memory card. Just pop it into your computer, transfer the files, and share them online so you can brag about your discoveries to friends and family.

You can get these night vision binoculars on sale for $79.97 this week only (reg. $159.99). No coupon is needed to get this discount.

