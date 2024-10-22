Here's the drone of your dreams for less than $100

TL;DR: Save 50% on this Ninja Dragon smart drone with obstacle avoidance that’s easy for beginners to fly, now $99.99 (reg. $199).

It's 2024, so it's not too uncommon to see a drone buzzing by—whether it's your neighbor's Walmart order or someone trying to capture a landscape shot in the park. You might think drones are expensive and hard to use, but that’s not necessarily the case.

You could become a drone master with the Ninja Dragon Sky 8 drone, thanks to its features that make flight and capturing photos and videos simple. For a limited time, this smart drone can be yours for $99.99 (reg. $199), but only while supplies last.

A simple, easy-to-use drone

You don't need to know how to fly as well as Maverick from Top Gun to use the Ninja Dragon Sky 8—it's so beginner-friendly that your grandma could use it easily. Just use the remote control to get it up in the air and pair it with your smartphone to get real-time views of what your drone sees.

Ninja Dragon Sky 8 Obstacle Avoidance Smart Drone With Optical Flow

Check out the other features this drone comes with to get you soaring without the aviation experience:



Obstacle avoidance: The Sky 8 has state-of-the-art sensors to detect and avoid obstacles in real time, so you don't accidentally crash into a fence, tree, or squirrel.

Flow positioning and altitude hold mode: This will help you navigate your flight smoothly and make your drone experience more stable and responsive.

Hand gesture control: Use your hands or palms to snap aerial videos and photos of landscapes, group shots, and more.

Customizable flight paths: Go on your drone's dedicated mobile app to fully personalize your drone's flight routes. This could be helpful if you have a specific subject or scene you want to shoot footage of.

While this Ninja Dragon drone is designed for amateurs, it comes with a brushless motor for enhanced performance and longer service life. Since it's also lightweight, you can bring your drone on road trips, vacations, and anywhere else you go—bring the included spare propellers with you, just in case.

Fly high with the Ninja Dragon Sky 8 smart drone with obstacle avoidance, now price-dropped to $79.97. Act now while supplies are still available!

