Take high-quality aerial footage with this 4K dual-camera drone

TL;DR: Take your photography to new heights with this dual-camera 4K recreational drone on sale for under $80.

If you like living life on the edge and want solid evidence, there's no better way to immortalize your adventures than with a handy 4K drone.

Drones are not just great for capturing memories, but they're also ideal for recreational flying. They're an all-in-one documentation and hobby companion, and for a limited time, you can score the bestselling Ninja Dragons Blade X drone for under $80.

Designed to be a solid memory keeper, this drone offers a different level of photography and videography experience. It features both a 4K HD primary camera and a secondary 720p camera for capturing your escapades in stunning quality, and you can watch the footage and images in real time through your smartphone.

Completely beginner-friendly, you can operate it using the accompanying remote control, which offers a 120 to 150-meter control distance. But it also comes packed with smart flight controls that you can manage using simple hand gestures. With 1-click take-off and landing technology, take-off and landing are a breeze.

Ninja Dragons Blade X Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone

In terms of viewpoint, it has a 360-degree flight angle to deliver a great view of your surroundings. You also don't have to worry much about footage getting shaky, as an electronic stabilization system is built-in to lock the altitude and flight position, keeping it stable in the air.

Traveling somewhere? No problem. With its foldable and portable design, you can take it anywhere. You just need to place it inside the included clutch bag, which also happens to come equipped with four backup blades, four protective blade frames, a screwdriver, and a rechargeable battery. A comprehensive guide is thrown in there, too, should you run into any sort of aviation trouble.

Usually retailing for $199, you can grab the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone on sale for only $79.97 until October 23, 11:59 PM PT.

Prices subject to change