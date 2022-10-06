Save before Prime Day — this color-match scanner just dropped to $59

Coral, cranberry, rose, scarlet, poppy ... these are just five of the over one hundred shades of red. And how would you differentiate them, if you had to describe them? If you had a Nix Mini, you’d easily be able to identify them with a simple scan.

During our Deal Days promotion, the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is available for only $59. This, together with a boatload of other fabulous finds, is on sale until October 12th at 11:59pm for the lowest price you’re going to find on the internet.

So how exactly are you going to benefit from this ingenious little sensor? If you have ever tried to explain what a color looks like, you’ll know it is practically impossible. You’ll also know that once the lighting changes, one color can look like something else entirely. Add in personal perceptions, and you really open up a can of colorful worms. Remember that dress that broke the internet, where some people saw gold, and others blue?

To help alleviate all the confusion, the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor allows you to identify hues and shades by simply holding it up to any surface, be it a wall, fabric, leather, plastic, or any other myriad of facades. It will then be able to instantly match the scan to over 100,000 brand name paint colors or to RGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors, when paired with the Nix Paints app. If you’re a graphic artist you will appreciate the Nix Digital app, which will allow you to use Photoshop’s eyedropper tool in real life.

So whether you’re a professional contractor, a do-it-yourselfer, a designer, a photographer, an artist, or just someone who loves color, Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is for you. A 2022 Red Dot Award Winner and a recipient of the German Design Award Gold 2022, it is lightweight and portable, so you can carry it with you and pull it out anytime inspiration strikes. Like one satisfied customer exclaims, “This color sensor is probably the coolest tool I have!”

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take advantage of the low prices during our version of Prime Day. But don’t forget, these deals won’t last forever.

Prices subject to change