Score an exclusive Black Friday deal on this Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor

TL;DR: The portable Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor seamlessly blends precision with versatility, instantly matching scans to over 100,000 brand-name paint colors, adapting to the needs of design pros, photographers, and DIYers alike, and during our Black Friday Sale, it’s available for the exclusive price of $59.97 (reg. $99).

Christmas tree green, Santa Claus red, pumpkin orange … sure we know what these colors look like, but if we were to try to replicate them, could we? We could if we had this revolutionary color-matching sensor—the Nix Mini 2.

Imagine you're a design professional striving for that perfect Pantone match. Or perhaps you're a photographer determined to capture the nuanced hues of a sunset. Even if you're a dedicated DIYer, aiming to paint your living room in the exact shade of ocean blue that inspires tranquility, the Nix Mini 2 is your go-to companion.

With a practically perfect rating from 31 verified buyers and rave reviews such as this one from Mashable, “The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism.”, during our Black Friday sale, this handy device can be purchased for the lowest price on the web. From now until 11:59PM on November 27th, it has been further reduced to the exclusive price of $59.97 (reg. $99), and includes lifetime access to Nix Paints and Nix Digital apps.

No more second-guessing when it comes to color accuracy. The Nix Mini 2 takes the guesswork out of the equation by instantly matching scans to over 100,000 brand-name paint colors. But it doesn't stop there; it effortlessly translates colors into various digital formats, including sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes. Precision is key, and the Nix Mini 2 is your trusted guide in achieving it.

Nix Mini 2

Creativity knows no bounds, and neither does the Nix Mini 2. Its portable design ensures that inspiration is never confined to a specific space or surface. Take it on the go and scan colors whenever you see something that motivates you. Whether you're exploring a bustling city or finding solace in nature, this compact sensor is your ticket to capturing the colors that excite you.

Embracing the digital age, the Nix Mini 2 seamlessly integrates with user-friendly apps, such as Photoshop and Nix Paints. Save and organize your favorite color palettes, ensuring that your creative visions are always at your fingertips, or share them with others via social media or email. This sensor isn't just a device; it's a bridge between the physical and digital realms of color exploration.

In a world where color matters, the Nix Mini 2 isn't just a sensor; it's your passport to a spectrum of possibilities. Let this color companion redefine the way you see and recreate the world of color.

Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for the exclusive price of $59.97 (reg. $99) until 11:59PM PST on November 27, 2023, no coupon required.

Prices subject to change