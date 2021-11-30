Save 20%+ on this innovative color-matching device for Cyber Monday

Do you find color inspiration wherever you go or know someone that does? Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 may be the perfect stocking stuffer, and it's now further on sale for Cyber Monday.

Pocket-sized, sleek, and polished, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is ideal for individuals who appreciate the fusion of technology and design. This revolutionary gadget can simplify anyone's creative process and perfectly matches colors for any project.

Those that work in any creative field know the importance of following design guidelines and matching color codes. Whether one's looking to find a paint color for their home or they need to pull inspiration for digital designs, the Nix Mini will produce the best color match in seconds. A simple scan is all that is required to match and identify any color found out in the world.

The Nix Mini will scour any surface imaginable, including painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and much more to bring the exact color needed quickly. Once the pinpointed color is retrieved, it works its magic and matches scans to more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors as well as RGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. The ability to save and organize color palettes and even share them with other colleagues or friends is ease-free through its dedicated Nix app.

The Nix Mini can be easily packed into a bag or backpack and taken to any design set or location. Plus, its easy-to-use dashboard connects via Bluetooth, and its battery is rechargeable, making it the perfect on-the-go gadget for keeping color inspiration at one’s fingertips. As described by Mashable, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Regularly priced at $99, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 has been price-dropped to $67.16 with code CMSAVE20. Give (or receive) the gift of color this holiday season with this award-winning innovative gadget.

