Get inspired for spring with this color-matching sensor, now $40 off

Are you tired of struggling to match colors for your creative projects? The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 could be the solution you're looking for, and it's now further on sale just in time for your spring refresh.

Pocket-sized and sleek, the Nix Mini C2 combines technology and design with life in mind, making it ideal for anyone in any creative field who finds inspiration wherever they go. This revolutionary gadget can simplify anyone's creative process and perfectly matches colors for any project.

An essential tool for anyone who understands the importance of following design guidelines and matching color codes, The Nix Mini 2 is here to help make your life easier. Whether one is looking for a specific paint color for a spring cleaning home improvement project or needs to pull inspiration for a new digital campaign, the Nix Mini can produce the best color match in seconds. A simple scan is all that is required to match and identify any color found in the world.

Scouring any surface imaginable, including painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and much more, the device quickly finds the exact color needed. Once the pinpointed color is retrieved, it works its magic, matches scans to more than 100,000 brand-name paint hues, and also matches sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.

The Nix Mini 2 also offers the ability to save and organize color palettes and even share them with other colleagues or friends through its dedicated Nix app. Its easy-to-use dashboard connects via Bluetooth, and its rechargeable battery makes it the perfect on-the-go gadget for keeping color inspiration at one's fingertips.

Mashable has given a favorable review of the Nix Mini 2, stating, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

This gadget, awarded for its design and functionality, usually sells for $99. However, it is now available at a discounted price of $59, saving you $40 with no coupon code required. With its ability to simplify the creative process and match colors accurately, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is an essential tool for designers and creatives. Refresh your color palette this spring with this award-winning gadget.

