Nix the guesswork! This $50 color sensor makes color matching easy

TL;DR: The Nix Mini Color Sensor captures any color you see in the world and matches it to paint or digital formats, now on sale for $49.97.

Summer's a burst of color—blooms in fiery reds and sunshine yellows, foliage in a spectrum of greens, and the blue canvas of the sky. It's a season that ignites inspiration, and the Nix Mini Color Sensor can capture those hues and bring them to life.

Imagine strolling through a market and seeing a breathtaking sunflower with a unique shade of gold. With the Nix Mini, a simple scan captures that exact color. You can then use the Nix Paints app to find the matching paint from over 100,000 brand names. The app also translates the color into digital formats like sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB, allowing seamless integration into your digital design workflow.

Gone are the days of endless paint samples and frustration. Contractors can use the Nix Mini to scan existing paintwork on a client's home and instantly identify the perfect match. This saves valuable time and avoids costly mistakes. The portability allows them to take the sensor on-site visits, ensuring they capture the color in the specific lighting conditions.

Ideal for fashion designers seeking inspiration, they can scan a unique fabric pattern or a client's favorite scarf, and the app will instantly suggest complementary colors for their designs. The ability to share these captured colors allows for easy collaboration with colleagues and clients.

Nix Mini 2

But really, Nix Mini caters to anyone who works with color. Home decorators can use it to match paint colors to their favorite throw pillows or artwork. Crafters can find the exact shade of yarn to match something they want to incorporate into their project. Photographers can ensure color consistency across various lighting conditions.

Lightweight and featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Nix Mini's solid-state design ensures its durability. Pre-calibrated and requiring no additional setup, this tool is ready to use right out of the box. The free Nix Paints and Nix Digital apps provide a user-friendly platform to manage your captured colors, saving favorites for future reference and sharing them with your network.

For only $49.97, this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor can be your ticket to a world of colors, but only until 11:59PM PST on July 21.

StackSocial prices subject to change.